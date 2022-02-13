CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $199 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $199,543,974, 4.74% above Thursday's 190,838,267. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 172 exchange companies cashed out $29.54 million, while the remaining $170,003,974 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.