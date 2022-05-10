CBI sells +198$ million on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $198 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $198,898,140. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 245 exchange companies cashed out $51.250 million. The remaining $147,648,140 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.