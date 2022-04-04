Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +197$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-04T11:00:26+0000
CBI sells +197$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $197 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI wrapped the auction at a total of $197,465,019 sold in foreign currency. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 132 exchange companies cashed out $28.850 million. The remaining $168,615,019 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-15 10:53:18
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Date: 2021-06-11 13:10:46
CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-20 11:02:58
CBI sales inched up today

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-09-13 10:24:11
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sells +216$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-08 12:05:40
CBI sells +216$ million in the currency auction today

CBI to boost interbank forex by injecting funds

Date: 2021-04-14 14:33:21
CBI to boost interbank forex by injecting funds

CBI sells +200$ million in Tuesday's currency auction 

Date: 2021-11-23 11:04:38
CBI sells +200$ million in Tuesday's currency auction 