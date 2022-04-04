CBI sells +197$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $197 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI wrapped the auction at a total of $197,465,019 sold in foreign currency. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 132 exchange companies cashed out $28.850 million. The remaining $168,615,019 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.