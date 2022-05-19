Report

CBI sells +197.9$ million on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-19T12:59:46+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $197.8 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $197,812,803. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 89 exchange companies cashed out $19.4 million. The remaining $178,412,803 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

