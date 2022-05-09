CBI sells +195$ million on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $195,557,250. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 141 exchange companies cashed out $36.950 million. The remaining $158,607,250 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.