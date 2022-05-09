Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +195$ million on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-09T10:21:28+0000
CBI sells +195$ million on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $195,557,250. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 141 exchange companies cashed out $36.950 million. The remaining $158,607,250 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +180$ million on Thursday's currency auction

Date: 2021-12-02 11:31:43
CBI sells +180$ million on Thursday's currency auction

CBI sales slip by +2%

Date: 2021-04-20 09:55:19
CBI sales slip by +2%

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

CBI sells +194$ million in the currency auction today 

Date: 2022-03-17 11:21:51
CBI sells +194$ million in the currency auction today 

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

Date: 2021-10-19 11:42:17
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-05 10:50:21
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-04-17 12:30:59
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

CBI sales inched up on Wednesday

Date: 2022-01-05 10:40:09
CBI sales inched up on Wednesday