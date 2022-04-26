Report

CBI sells +194$ million in the forex auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-26T11:56:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $216 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $194,095,600. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 203 exchange companies cashed out $49.85 million. The remaining $144,245,600 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those requests.

