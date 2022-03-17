Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +194$ million in the currency auction today 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-17T11:21:51+0000
CBI sells +194$ million in the currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $194 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $194,394,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 97 exchange companies cashed out $27,720,000. The remaining $166,674,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Date: 2021-05-04 10:54:41
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

CBI sells +160$ million on currency auction today 

Date: 2021-12-09 09:23:28
CBI sells +160$ million on currency auction today 

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-16 11:56:07
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

Date: 2021-10-19 11:42:17
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

CBI sells +206$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

Date: 2022-02-17 15:39:13
CBI sells +206$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-09 11:46:55
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

Date: 2021-07-12 11:09:29
CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction