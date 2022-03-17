CBI sells +194$ million in the currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $194 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $194,394,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 97 exchange companies cashed out $27,720,000. The remaining $166,674,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.