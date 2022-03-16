Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-16T12:38:49+0000
CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $192 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $192,184,468. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 234 exchange companies cashed out $64,440,000. The remaining $127,744,468 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 24 banks meeting those demands.

