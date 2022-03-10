CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $192 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $192,948,383 from Wednesday's 208,514,298. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 158 exchange companies cashed out $34,820,000. The remaining $158,128,838 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.