CBI sells +190$ million in this week's first currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $193,897,790, 0.02% above Thursday's $193,551,357. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 192 exchange companies cashed $33.44 million, while the $160,457,790 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.