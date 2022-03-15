Report

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-15T10:53:18+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $612,616,880. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 370 exchange companies cashed out $65,800,000. The remaining $124,812,616 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those demands.

