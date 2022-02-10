Report

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-10T10:49:04+0000
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $190,838,267, 11.7% above Monday's $216,156,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 99 exchange companies cashed out $165,658,276 while the remaining $25,180,000 went to boost funds abroad as credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

