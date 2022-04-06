Report

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-06T11:39:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI wrapped the auction at a total of $190,965,783 sold in foreign currency, near Tuesday's $190,458,871. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 215 exchange companies cashed out $52.6 million. The remaining $138,365,783 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

