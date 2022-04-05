Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-05T10:50:21+0000
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI wrapped the auction at a total of $190,458,781 sold in foreign currency. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 270 exchange companies cashed out $50.150 million. The remaining $139,308,871 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Date: 2022-02-13 09:58:29
CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-28 09:17:54
Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:33:29
CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-09-30 12:27:57
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

Date: 2021-11-02 12:44:42
CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-21 10:34:01
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

Date: 2021-12-07 11:03:40
CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

The United States secures the Iraqi Funds, CBI says

Date: 2021-07-27 08:08:02
The United States secures the Iraqi Funds, CBI says