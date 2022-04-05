CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI wrapped the auction at a total of $190,458,781 sold in foreign currency. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 270 exchange companies cashed out $50.150 million. The remaining $139,308,871 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.