CBI sells +187$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-03T12:19:00+0000
CBI sells +187$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $187 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI wrapped the auction at a total of $187,148,418 sold in foreign currency. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 128 exchange companies cashed out $19.65 million. The remaining $167,489,418 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

