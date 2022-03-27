Report

CBI sells +186$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-27T12:04:15+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $186 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $186,274,552 from Thursday's $201,153,180. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 158 exchange companies cashed out $30,650,000. The remaining $155,624,552 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

