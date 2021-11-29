Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +180$ million in this week's second currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-29T12:06:00+0000
CBI sells +180$ million in this week's second currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $181,704,500, down from $193,897,790 on Sunday. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 206 exchange companies cashed $32.27 million, while the $139,434,500 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

related

For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

Date: 2020-12-30 10:48:31
For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Date: 2021-09-01 11:14:30
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

CBI sales in the currency auction drop drastically

Date: 2021-10-17 09:40:39
CBI sales in the currency auction drop drastically

CBI sales inched up by 6.41% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-04-21 10:51:57
CBI sales inched up by 6.41% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

Date: 2021-07-11 11:58:19
CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-06-06 11:10:12
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up

Date: 2021-11-17 11:55:38
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up

CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%

Date: 2021-02-07 09:04:05
CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%