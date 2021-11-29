CBI sells +180$ million in this week's second currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $181,704,500, down from $193,897,790 on Sunday. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 206 exchange companies cashed $32.27 million, while the $139,434,500 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.