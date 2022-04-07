Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +180$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-07T10:56:56+0000
CBI sells +180$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $180,965,783, down from Wednesday's 190,783,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 95 exchange companies cashed out $24.55 million. The remaining $155,828,305 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

Date: 2021-12-29 12:59:36
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +2.5%

Date: 2021-05-27 11:22:03
CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +2.5%

CBI foreign currency sales hike in March

Date: 2022-04-03 06:10:58
CBI foreign currency sales hike in March

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

CBI sells +204$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-07 11:44:15
CBI sells +204$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-06-17 10:38:21
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Date: 2021-09-06 11:31:30
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-21 09:49:14
Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said