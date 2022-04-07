CBI sells +180$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $180,965,783, down from Wednesday's 190,783,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 95 exchange companies cashed out $24.55 million. The remaining $155,828,305 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.