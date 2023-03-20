CBI sells +$180 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $180,918,851, 5.56% below yesterday's $190,863,245.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 24 banks and 157 exchange companies cashed out $50,900,000. The remaining $130,018,851 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 14 banks meeting those requests.