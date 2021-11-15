Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +180$ million in Monday's currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-15T12:19:17+0000
CBI sells +180$ million in Monday's currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $180,972,316, 7.61% below Sunday's $182,458,226. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed $44.65 million, while the $136,322,316 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Date: 2021-09-14 10:56:59
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

CBI sales slipped by +10%

Date: 2021-03-02 09:21:52
CBI sales slipped by +10%

CBI sells +170$ million in Thursday's currency auction

Date: 2021-10-31 12:49:12
CBI sells +170$ million in Thursday's currency auction

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +16%

Date: 2021-05-09 11:38:25
CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +16%

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-22 09:25:23
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI sales in the Currency Auction rise today

Date: 2021-08-08 12:21:39
CBI sales in the Currency Auction rise today

CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

Date: 2020-10-07 06:47:19
CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Sunday

Date: 2021-09-19 09:28:21
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Sunday