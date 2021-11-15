CBI sells +180$ million in Monday's currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $180,972,316, 7.61% below Sunday's $182,458,226. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed $44.65 million, while the $136,322,316 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those demands.