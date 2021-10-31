Report

CBI sells +170$ million in Thursday's currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-31T12:49:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $170 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $170,171,603, 7.61% below Friday's $184,601,540. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 165 exchange companies cashed $31.24 million, while the $138,931,263 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those demands.

