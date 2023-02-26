CBI sells +$160 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $160 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $161,162,413.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 118 exchange companies cashed out $69,000,000. The remaining $97,162,413 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those requests.