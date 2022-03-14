Report

CBI sells +155$ million in the currency auction today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-14T11:23:15+0000
CBI sells +155$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $155 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $155,310,880. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 118 exchange companies cashed out $35,980,000. The remaining $119,330,880 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those demands.

