CBI sells +$140 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $140,390,285, 40% below yesterday's $233,921,034.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 133 exchange companies cashed out $40,500,000. The remaining $99,890,285 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 24 banks meeting those requests.