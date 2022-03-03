CBI sells +137$ million in the currency auction today
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-03-03T12:18:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $137 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $137,900,000.
Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 55 exchange companies cashed out $17,100,000, while the remaining $120, 800,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 190 banks meeting those demands.