CBI sells +137$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $137 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $137,672,374, below Tuesday's 183,922,980$.

Our correspondent explained that 33 banks and 135 exchange companies cashed out $25,500,000, while the remaining $112,172,374 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.