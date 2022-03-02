Report

CBI sells +137$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-02T11:38:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $137 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $137,672,374, below Tuesday's 183,922,980$.

Our correspondent explained that 33 banks and 135 exchange companies cashed out $25,500,000, while the remaining $112,172,374 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.

