CBI sells +136$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-28T15:02:45+0000
CBI sells +136$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $136 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $136,596,000 from Sunday's $186,274,552. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that two banks cashed out $350,000. The remaining $136,246,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those demands.

