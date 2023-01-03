CBI sells +134$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $127 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $134,531,838 today.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 234 exchange companies cashed out $58,300,000. The remaining $76,231,838 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with nine banks meeting those requests.