CBI sells +$122 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $122 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $122,650,817.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that ten banks and 142 exchange companies cashed out $36,800,000. The remaining $85,850,817 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those requests.