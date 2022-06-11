Report

Date: 2022-06-11T07:37:46+0000
CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auctions amounted to $1,175,995,759 at an average of $235,199,151 daily, up by 11.92% from last week.

"Thursday registered the highest sales with $240,583,974 while Sunday was the lowest in terms of sales with $228,709,615," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that the majority of those sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.

