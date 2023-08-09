CBI sales soar for 3rd consecutive day in Wednesday Auction

Shafaq News / Cash sales witnessed an unprecedented surge for the third consecutive day in the currency auction held on Wednesday, with a remarkable turnover of $47 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the Central Bank announced that it successfully transacted in its auction, involving the sale and purchase of the US dollar, a total sum of 210,468,026 dollars. This operation was executed at a base exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for external transfers and cash transactions.

Our correspondent further detailed that a significant proportion of these dollar sales, amounting to $163,238,026, was primarily directed towards bolstering foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits. The remaining portion, totaling $47,230,000, was conducted as cash sales, demonstrating a notable increase compared to the previous day's figures of $29,780,000.

Our correspondent also pointed out that the number of banks purchasing cash dollars reached 10, while the banks catering to requests for foreign balance reinforcement amounted to 14. Moreover, the auction witnessed active participation from a total of 101 currency exchange and intermediary companies.