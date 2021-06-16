CBI sales in the currency slip after a three-day hike

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction hit on Tuesday an inflection point after a three-day upslope and bounced to nearly $213 million before closure.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 7.97% decline to settle at $213,380,597, compared to $231,855,498 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 14 companies cashed out $21.55 million, while the $191,830,597 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.