Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency slip after a three-day hike

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-16T10:51:59+0000
CBI sales in the currency slip after a three-day hike

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction hit on Tuesday an inflection point after a three-day upslope and bounced to nearly $213 million before closure.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 7.97% decline to settle at $213,380,597, compared to $231,855,498 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 14 companies cashed out $21.55 million, while the $191,830,597 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

Date: 2020-10-07 06:47:19
CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

Date: 2021-03-15 12:04:48
CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

Date: 2021-05-23 08:06:16
CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

Date: 2020-10-12 09:51:49
Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

CBI sales slip by +31%

Date: 2021-03-17 09:34:17
CBI sales slip by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%

Date: 2021-05-23 10:17:23
CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%

CBI: 100 million-dinar loans for housing funds

Date: 2020-10-15 18:48:23
CBI: 100 million-dinar loans for housing funds

CBI sales rose by 107% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-18 09:44:33
CBI sales rose by 107% in the Foreign Currency Auction