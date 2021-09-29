CBI sales in the currency auction recover on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $219 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $219,476,461, up by 4.78%, compared to yesterday's $209,196,074.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $52.58 million, while the $166,896,461 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those demands.