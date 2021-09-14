Report

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-14T10:56:59+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $228 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $228,530,840, up by 15.15%, compared to yesterday's $198,324,379.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $58.24 million, while the $170,290,840 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 40 banks meeting those demands.

