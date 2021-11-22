CBI sales in the currency auction inched up

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $197 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's auction amounted to $197,357,573. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 195 exchange companies cashed $41 thousand, while the $157,357,573 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 24 banks meeting those demands.