CBI sales in the currency auction inched up

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $200,535,642. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 273 exchange companies cashed $62,310 million, while the $138,225,642 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 24 banks meeting those demands.