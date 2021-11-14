Report

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-14T10:52:18+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $182 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $182,458,226. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 188 exchange companies cashed $32,60 million, while the $150,398,226 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those demands.

