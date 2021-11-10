CBI sales in the currency auction inched up

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $189 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $189,025,990. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 275 exchange companies cashed $62,550 million, while the $126,475,990 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those demands.