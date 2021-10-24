CBI sales in the currency auction drop drastically

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $150 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $150,823,703, down by 3.23% compared to Wednesday's $155,051,898.

The weighted average rate of the Iraqi dinar to the US dollar was fixed at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 198 exchange companies cashed $28.81 million, while the $122,013,703 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 19 banks meeting those demands.