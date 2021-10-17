Report

CBI sales in the currency auction drop drastically

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-17T09:40:39+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction drop drastically

Shafaq News/ With new regulations aiming at countering money laundering in force, Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $52 million only in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $52,070,000, down by 74.76% compared to Wednesday's $206,422,600.

Our correspondent explained that two banks and 11 exchange companies cashed $1.07 million, while the $51 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 35 banks meeting those demands.

