CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $223 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $210,218,319, up by 2.94% compared to last Thursday $204,218,319.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 22 exchange companies cashed $50,560 thousand, while the $159,553,700 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.