CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +3%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the Foreign currency auction jumped on Sunday by 3.81%.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction rose by 3.81% to $281,422,159 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to $210,688,244 on Friday.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 12 exchange companies cashed $26.35 million, while $192,092,159 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 34 banks meeting those requests.