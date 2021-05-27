Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-27T11:22:03+0000
CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +2.5%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of Foreign currency increased by 2.89% today, Thursday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 2.89% to reach $152,899,152 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 148,600,000$ dollars on Sunday.

Our correspondent explained that one banks and one exchange companies cashed $3.85 million, while $149,049,152 million went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 28 banks meeting those requests.

