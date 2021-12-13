CBI sales in currency auction slightly rise on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 195,284,750, 0.52% below Tuesday's $194,658,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 187 exchange companies cashed out $45.69 million, while the remaining $149,594,750 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 25 banks meeting those demands.