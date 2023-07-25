CBI sales exceed 220 million dollars in auction

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's sales in today's auction surpassed 220 million dollars.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News, "The Central Bank sold a total of 220,395,388 dollars in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar, covering it at an exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. For external transfers, the exchange rate was set at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar, and for cash transactions, it was set at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar."

Our correspondent added that the majority of the dollar sales were directed towards enhancing foreign balances in the form of transfers and documentary credits, amounting to 186,455,488 dollars, while the remaining 33,940,000 dollars were sold in cash.

Furthermore, our correspondent pointed out that seven banks purchased cash dollars, while 15 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. The total number of exchange companies and intermediaries participating in the auction was 91 companies.