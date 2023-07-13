CBI sales exceed $200 million in auction

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq reported sales of over $200 million in its auction today, Thursday, in an effort to stabilize the national currency and boost foreign reserves.

The bank's auction, which facilitates the buying and selling of the US dollar, achieved a total sale of $215,415,714, with a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements for electronic cards, and 1,310 dinars per dollar for external transfers and cash transactions.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, most of the dollar sales were directed towards enhancing foreign balances through transfers and credits, amounting to $187,665,714. The remaining portion, totaling $27,750,000, was sold in cash.

Our correspondent further noted that 15 banks purchased cash dollars, while 27 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. The total number of participating exchange and intermediary companies in the auction reached 93.