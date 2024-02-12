CBI’s outward remittances surge to 209$ million

CBI’s outward remittances surge to 209$ million
2024-02-12T12:33:16+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about 209 million dollars in outward remittances and cash sales.

The Central Bank of Iraq’s total sales amounted to $213,604,104, covering transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements and a rate of 1310 for external transfers and cash sales.

Most of the dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad.

Outward remittances reached $209,194,104, while the cash sales amounted to $4,410,000.

Two banks engaged in purchasing cash dollars, while 13 banks responded to requests to enhance balances abroad.

The overall participation included 28 exchange and brokerage companies in the auction.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon