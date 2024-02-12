CBI’s outward remittances surge to 209$ million

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about 209 million dollars in outward remittances and cash sales.

The Central Bank of Iraq’s total sales amounted to $213,604,104, covering transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements and a rate of 1310 for external transfers and cash sales.

Most of the dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad.

Outward remittances reached $209,194,104, while the cash sales amounted to $4,410,000.

Two banks engaged in purchasing cash dollars, while 13 banks responded to requests to enhance balances abroad.

The overall participation included 28 exchange and brokerage companies in the auction.