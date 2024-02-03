CBI reports over 1$ billion in weekly hard currency sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported selling more than one billion US dollars in hard currency in the past week.

According to a report, CBI sold $1,075,862,031 over five days at an average of $211,572,406 per day.

Tuesday recorded the highest dollar sales at $219,713,618, while Sunday had the lowest at $205,085,841.

Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted to $988,145,031 to boost international trade.

The cash sales reached $69,708,000.