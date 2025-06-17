CBI foreign currency reserves decline

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s foreign currency reserves dropped by the end of May 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq reported on Tuesday.

According to official data, the reserves stood at $96.99 billion (126.098 trillion dinars) as of May 31, down from $97.943 billion (127.326 trillion dinars) on May 1.

The data also showed a decrease compared to April, when the reserves amounted to $98.089 billion (127.516 trillion dinars).

The figures further indicated a decline from the same period in 2024, when reserves were recorded at $100.276 billion (130.347 trillion dinars), and from 2023, when they reached $111.736 billion (145.257 trillion dinars).