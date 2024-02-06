CBI auctions +$4 bn in January

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) sales from its auction for the US dollar exceeded four billion dollars in January, 2024.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, CBI sold a total of $4,095,583,404 during last month’s auction sessions for buying and selling the US dollar, averaging $215,557,021 per session. This figure represents a 17% increase from the preceding month’s total sales of $179,352,967.

Our correspondent added that external transfer sales reached $3,585,641,446, marking a significant 91% rise compared to cash sales, which amounted to $331,888,000.

These sales were allocated between external transfers for foreign trade financing and cash sales to banks.